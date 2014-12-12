* Demonstrations across Italy to protest economic reforms
* Unions target "Jobs Act" changes to labour rules
* Renzi promises to forge ahead with reform programme
By Isla Binnie
ROME, Dec 12 Two major Italian unions held a
nationwide strike on Friday, the latest in a series of protests
against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's plans to overhaul labour
laws and make it easier for firms to lay off workers.
Renzi, facing resistance from both unions and some in his
own centre-left Democratic Party, has pledged to push on with
reforms to Italy's limping economy, which is heading for a third
straight year of contraction.
The main target of Friday's demonstrations was the 39
year-old premier's "Jobs Act", aimed at loosening restrictions
on firing employees when companies face a business downturn and
weakens a treasured right to protest unlawful dismissal.
With unemployment at record levels and youth jobless rates
topping 40 percent, unions say the burden of the reforms and
spending cuts is being placed unfairly on workers and will do
nothing to revive growth.
"The government has to change its policies on employment,"
Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL, Italy's largest union, said.
The Jobs Act and the budget do nothing to revive the economy and
create jobs."
With pressure growing on Italy to meet European Union
deficit and debt targets, Renzi's progress is being monitored by
EU partners. Both the European Commission and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel have pushed for faster action from Rome.
The strike by CGIL and UIL unions hit public transport as
well as hospitals, schools and civil administrations throughout
Italy. More than 50 rallies were planned across the country.
"I think it is right to strike, it is time, we need to start
moving things. We need to start playing our part as citizens and
workers," said Rome commuter Loriana Blasi.
Italy's other main union, CISL, has also criticised the
government's handling of labour reform, but did not take part in
Friday's walkout.
Speaking in Turkey late on Thursday, Renzi said he respected
the unions' right to strike, but he added that the unions would
not throw his reform drive off course.
The Jobs Act is part of a package of promised measures to
revive the euro zone's most sluggish economy, whose citizens had
less spending power on average in 2013 than they had at the
start of the century.
