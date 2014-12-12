* Demonstrations across Italy to protest economic reforms
* Police, protesters clash in Milan, Turin
* Unions target "Jobs Act" changes to labour rules
* PM promises to forge ahead with reform programme
By Isla Binnie
ROME, Dec 12 Demonstrators clashed with police
in Milan and Turin on Friday as two Italian unions held a
nationwide strike, the latest in a series of protests against
labour reforms that would make it easier for firms to lay off
workers.
Police said they made several arrests and television
pictures showed officers in riot gear charging protesters who
threw firecrackers and other objects.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to push on with his
reform programme for an economy heading for a third straight
year of contraction, but he is facing resistance from both
unions and some in his own centre-left Democratic Party.
Friday's strike by the CGIL and UIL unions hit public
transport, hospitals, schools and civil administrations across
Italy, and more than 50 rallies were held.
The main target of the demonstrations was the 39 year-old
premier's "Jobs Act", aimed at loosening restrictions on firing
employees when companies face a business downturn and weakening
a treasured right to protest unlawful dismissal.
With unemployment at record levels and youth jobless rates
topping 40 percent, unions say the burden of the reforms and
spending cuts is being placed unfairly on workers and will do
nothing to revive growth.
"The government has to change its policies on employment,"
Susanna Camusso, head of the CGIL, Italy's largest union, said.
"The Jobs Act and the budget do nothing to revive the economy
and create jobs."
With pressure growing on Italy to meet European Union
deficit and debt targets, Renzi's progress is being monitored by
EU partners. Both the European Commission and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel have pushed for faster action from Rome.
Italy's other main union, CISL, has also criticised the
government's handling of labour reform, but did not take part in
Friday's walkout.
"I think it is right to strike, it is time, we need to start
moving things. We need to start playing our part as citizens and
workers," said Rome commuter Loriana Blasi.
Speaking in Turkey late on Thursday, Renzi said he respected
the unions' right to strike, but he added that the unions would
not throw his reform drive off course.
The Jobs Act is part of a package of promised measures to
revive the euro zone's most sluggish economy, whose citizens had
less spending power on average in 2013 than they had at the
start of the century.
