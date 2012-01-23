ROME Jan 23 Truckers blocked roads
throughout Italy and taxi drivers resumed a strike on Monday as
opposition mounted to fuel tax rises and economic reforms aimed
at opening up competition in protected sectors including
transport and pharmacies.
Roads and highways from Gioia Tauro in southern Calabria to
Turin in the north were hit as truckers extended a protest
against rises in fuel prices that caused severe disruption in
Sicily last week.
Speaking on RAI state radio, Interior Minister Annamaria
Cancellieri said authorities were following the protests "with
close attention".
"We cannot rule out this discontent leading to protests of a
different kind," she said, in an apparent concern that the
situation could get out of control.
The protests underline the growing opposition to Prime
Minister Mario Monti's plans to deregulate protected sectors of
Italy's economy to boost competition and create more jobs.
The measures come on top of tough spending cuts and tax
rises passed by parliament in December, including an increase in
fuel taxes that added 8.2 cents to the price of a litre of
petrol, now about 1.76 euro a litre, and 11.2 cents to a litre
of diesel, now 1.71 euro a litre.
On Friday the cabinet signed off on a package of measures
that will affect sectors ranging from pharmacies and banks to
notaries, taxi drivers and petrol stations.
The measures, which may still be modified and must still be
approved in parliament, have been bitterly opposed by many of
the groups affected and aroused growing opposition from
political parties on whom Monti depends for support.
The truckers' demands include easier rules on claiming
reimbursement of excise duty on fuel, caps on insurance costs
and a crackdown on unlicensed transport operators.
Taxi drivers in Rome and other cities resumed a strike
against proposals to increase the number of operators' licences,
causing problems at Fiumicono airport and the main Termini
railway station.
In another leg of the reform programme, ministers are due to
meet unions on Monday to continue discussions on reforming
labour contracts which are blamed for discouraging companies
from offering new workers full time contracts.
The issue is among the most sensitive facing Monti, who has
pledged to overhaul a system accused of giving iron-clad
guarantees to some categories of workers while condemning a
growing army of mainly young people to precarious short-term
contracts with little protection.