ROME Jan 16 A meeting between Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel planned on Jan. 20 in Rome has been postponed and will probably be held at the end of February, the German embassy in Rome said on Monday.

"The planned three-way summit on Friday has been cancelled. It should be rescheduled to around end-February," the embassy wrote in an email seen by Reuters.

An Italian government source said the summit had been cancelled due to an internal French political matter which prevented Sarkozy from attending.