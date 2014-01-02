ROME Jan 2 Italy posted a state sector budget
surplus of 15 billion euros in December 2013, up from a surplus
of 13.4 billion euros in the same month a year earlier, the
finance ministry said on Thursday.
But the total for 2013 was a deficit of 79.7 billion euros,
a worsening from 2012's 49.5 billion euro deficit, due to what
the finance ministry called "extraordinary operations" including
paying off public debt to companies and aiding troubled lender
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
The December surplus was due to an increase in tax revenues
and sales of state-owned real estate as well as cuts to
government expenditure, the statement said.
The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a measure of
the gap between central government spending and income, differs
from the broader "general government" accounts, which the
European Union Stability and Growth Pact refers to when
assessing countries' deficit performances.
The government is targeting the 2013 general government
deficit just in line with the European Union's deficit ceiling
of 3.0 percent.
