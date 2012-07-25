MILAN, July 25 Italy bought back 1.33 billion
euros of four inflation-linked bonds on Wednesday in a move
aimed at easing pressure on these assets following a ratings
downgrade that will force them out of some bond indexes.
A two-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating by Moody's
this month means Italian linkers will drop out of the flagship
Barclays inflation indexes, forcing some funds to sell their
holdings at the end of the month.
Analysts at UniCredit expected Wednesday's exchange auction
and the Treasury's decision not to offer linkers, but only
zero-coupon paper, at an auction on Thursday to provide some
relief to these bonds which are tied to euro zone's inflation.
"The exchange auction will give investors the opportunity to
sell inflation-linked bonds without having to deal with the
relatively low liquidity this market currently has," UniCredit
said in a note.
The Treasury bought back inflation-linked bonds due in 2017,
2019, 2023 and 2035 for an overall amount of 1.326 billion
euros.
The four bonds were those with a relatively high weighting
in indexes and the largest outstanding amounts.
In exchange for them, the Treasury assigned 1.16 billion
euros of a May 1, 2017 fixed-rate bond at a weighted average
price of 94.716.
