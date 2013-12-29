* Chinese-run factories export cheap clothes across Europe
* Many Italian-run firms struggle to compete globally
* More than 5,000 Chinese workshops in Tuscan city
* Working conditions often bad or downright dangerous
* Illegality blamed on local people and Chinese alike
By Silvia Aloisi
PRATO, Italy, Dec 29 Shen Jianhe lost both her
job and home when Italian police shut down her garment factory
in the Tuscan city of Prato.
By day, the 38-year-old mother of four would sew trousers at
one of the nearly 5,000 workshops run by Chinese immigrants in
Prato, which largely turn out cheap clothing for fast-fashion
companies in Italy and across Europe.
At night she slept in a plasterboard cubicle hidden behind a
wooden wardrobe at the Shen Wu factory - until the police
arrived one cold December morning. They sealed the doors and
confiscated the 25 sewing machines under a crackdown on an
industry that is booming but blighted by illegality and
sweatshop conditions.
Amid rolls of fabric, food leftovers and dangling electric
cables lay Shen's belongings: a pink baby coat, a blue
children's stool, a laptop. She stuffed them into a van, ready
to be transported away.
"What choice do I have?" said Shen, tears filling her eyes.
Prato, the historical capital of Italy's textile business,
has attracted the largest concentration of Chinese-run industry
in Europe within less than 20 years.
As many as 50,000 Chinese live and work in the area, making
clothes bearing the prized "Made in Italy" label which sets them
apart from garments produced in China itself, even at the lower
end of the fashion business.
In some ways, the Chinese community of Prato has succeeded
where Italian companies have failed. Italy's economy has barely
grown over the past decade and is only just emerging from
recession, partly due to the inability of many small
manufacturers to keep up with global competition.
Yet Prato, which lies 25 km (16 miles) from the Renaissance
jewel of Florence, is also a thriving hub of illegality
committed by both Italians and Chinese, a byproduct of
globalisation gone wrong, many people in the city say.
Up to two thirds of the Chinese in Prato are illegal
immigrants, according to local authorities. About 90 percent of
the Chinese factories - virtually all of which are rented out to
Chinese entrepreneurs by Italians who own the buildings -break
the law in various ways, says Aldo Milone, the city councillor
in charge of security.
This includes using fabric smuggled from China, evading
taxes and grossly violating health and labour regulations. This
month a fire, which prosecutors suspect was set off by an
electric stove, killed seven workers as they slept in cardboard
cubicles at a workshop.
Italian officials acknowledge they haven't cracked down
effectively on the mushrooming illicit behaviour.
Prato mayor Roberto Cenni, himself a textiles entrepreneur,
arrived in 2009 promising to clean up the area. Cenni says he
has trebled inspections since then, but still only a small
fraction of the factories are monitored regularly.
"We don't have the ability to fight this system of
illegality," he said, noting that Prato has only two labour
inspectors.
In some cases, local officials share the blame. Prato chief
prosecutor Piero Tony ordered the arrest of 11 people this
month, including a city council employee who is suspected of
issuing false residency permits - for between 600 and 1,500
($820-$2,100) euros a piece - to more than 300 Chinese
immigrants since May.
STIFF COMPETITION
Most of Prato's Chinese come from Wenzhou, a coastal city in
Zhejiang province. They started flocking to Prato in the
mid-1990s to work in Italian-owned textile factories and quickly
mastered the entire production chain.
Andrea Cavicchi, local head of the Confindustria business
lobby, says China's entry in the World Trade Organisation in
2001 sounded the death knell for many of Prato's local clothing
artisans as trade barriers imposed by the European Union to
protect its manufacturers were gradually phased out.
As local companies specialised in high-quality fabric began
cutting jobs to compete with cheaper foreign imports, Chinese
entrepreneurs started renting abandoned Italian warehouses to
set up their own factories. Gradually, the Chinese of Prato
offered the speed, efficiency and high productivity that many
Italian businesses had lacked.
Now they export millions of low-cost garments - a woman's
cotton shirt sells for under 2 euros, a coat for 12 - across the
continent. The Prato branch of Confindustria estimates this
business is worth 2 billion euros a year, or half the turnover
of Italian-run textile manufacturers in the district.
"Between 2001 and 2011, the Italian textile industry in
Prato has seen its turnover and its workforce halve. But the
reality is we can't really blame the Chinese. The problem is our
labour and energy costs mean we can't compete," says Cavicchi.
"Speed is crucial. In just three days they can churn out
thousands of garments. And the final result - even though it's
cheap cloth imported from China - is perfect."
Trucks ferry the clothing to shoppers in the major European
markets within a day or two. In the fast-changing fashion
business, this gives the Prato workshops a competitive edge over
rivals in China, which take 40 days to ship their output by sea
to Europe.
Outside Prato's city walls, the main Via Pistoiese has
turned into a bustling Chinatown, with Chinese restaurants,
hairdressers, schools, travel agents, and youths practising the
martial art of Tai Chi in the park.
For many years, Prato's local government did little about
the growing Chinese community, whose presence helps the local
economy. "There was a tacit pact to look the other way, because
the Chinese were also bringing in a lot of money, helping
cushion the impact of the global financial crisis on the
region," said Massimo Bressan, a researcher on immigration
issues at Prato's Iris institute.
When Cenni became Prato's mayor, he promised to restore the
rule of law in the city of just under 200,000. In addition to
increasing the number of inspections on factories, the local
government raised the cost of reclaiming confiscated machinery
and introduced a decree that allows a warehouse to be declared
"unfit" until it meets safety regulations.
But part of the problem is that 60 percent of Chinese
workshops last just two years, often closing and reopening under
a different name to evade checks by tax authorities. Illegal
immigrants found by the police are ordered to leave Italy within
five days, but there is no way of making sure that they actually
do so, said the city councillor for security, Milone. "It's a
joke," he said.
Moreover, many illegal immigrants arrive on three-month
tourist visas but stay in Italy for a few years, until they make
enough money to go back to China.
"I have done inspections for 15 years, and I can tell you
that for every factory we close, another one will sprout the
next day. Here the attitude is too lax, there is a form of
connivance," said a judicial police officer who did not want to
be named because he is not allowed to talk to the press.
FLAMES
Outside the Teresa Moda factory which went up in flames this
month, charred coat hangers and rolls of fabric lie scattered on
the ground, the remains of burnt black out curtains preventing
people from looking inside.
"Pain has no colour" read a sheet of paper outside the gate
taped above pictures of the seven victims, whom police say took
days to identify because relatives were too scared to come
forward. One of the dead suffocated as he tried to escape
through a window guarded by iron bars.
A Chinese worker who had come to pay his respects said he
made on average 70 shirts a day and was paid 70 cents for each
shirt. In a good month, the worker - who said he was afraid to
give his name - said he could earn 1,500 euros.
Nearby, at the Shen Wu factory workers had regularly sat at
their sewing machines for up to 14 hours a day. Li Hong, 29, had
been working there for nearly a month, every day, from 8 a.m. to
10 p.m.
Shen Jianhe was the longest-serving worker at the factory.
She had been in Italy for 10 years, and was the only worker
there with a residency permit and work contract. "What will
happen to my sewing machine? I need it to work," she said, as
police began sealing all tools found on the premises.
Shen said her children did not live with her at the factory,
although children's items - including a storybook with the title
"Where is my mummy?" - were strewn across the floor of her
windowless, damp cubicle, which measured about 2 square metres
and was almost entirely filled by a bed.
"Now I need to find another job. I must feed my children,"
she said.
($1 = 0.7296 euros)
(additional reporting by Silvia Ognibene; editing by Alessandra
Galloni and David Stamp)