ROME Jan 15 Italy and Switzerland have reached
a preliminary accord on tax information sharing as part of a
drive to combat tax evasion, a senior Italian official said on
Thursday, adding that an agreement should be signed by
mid-February.
The accord would be a major step towards a wider tax deal
the two countries have been negotiating since 2012.
"We have an agreement, it should be signed around the middle
of next month," Vieri Ceriani, the head of Italy's negotiating
team, told reporters in Rome.
Pressure on countries to share information to limit tax
evasion through secret bank accounts has grown in recent years
as public finances have been strained by weak economic growth.
Last year 51 countries signed an agreement coordinated by
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to
swap information automatically.
Switzerland was not part of that deal but it has separately
reached tax agreements recently with Britain and Austria.
Other issues still remain to be agreed for a full deal
between Rome and Berne, including removing Switzerland from the
Italian "black list" of countries that do not fully cooperate on
tax evasion.
In addition, the two sides must settle questions over the
taxation of cross-border workers and an Italian casino on the
Swiss side of Lake Lugano.
Italy has a chronic problem with tax evasion, which is
estimated to cost the Treasury as much as 91 billion euros
($106.19 billion) a year. Switzerland has long been a favoured
destination for Italians looking to hide funds abroad.
($1 = 0.8570 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by James Mackenzie;
Editing by Mark Trevelyan)