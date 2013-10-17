ROME Oct 17 Negotiations with Switzerland to
tax assets held by Italians in Swiss bank accounts are ongoing,
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.
Speaking with the foreign press in Rome, Saccomanni said
that the talks were proceeding and that he had met his Swiss
counterpart to discuss the issue, without providing further
details.
Switzerland has already struck deals to tax assets of
Britain and Austrian nationals and hopes other countries like
Italy will follow suit. But talks with Italy began in May of
last year and still no deal has been reached.