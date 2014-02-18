BRUSSELS Feb 18 Swiss banks were banned from
selling products to Italian clients already before the Alpine
country voted to curb immigration, Italy's Economy Minister
said, rejecting suggestions that Rome was toughening up its
stance against Switzerland after the vote.
Swiss Diplomat Jacques de Watteville said late on Monday
Italian officials had made it clear to their Swiss counterparts
they would block Swiss banks from selling retail products to
Italians unless Berne ensures the free movement of people
between the two countries.
But outgoing Italian minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said Swiss
banks are already barred from selling these products in Italy as
Switzerland is on an Italian 'black list' of countries that do
not fully cooperate in the fight against tax evasion.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Lisa Jucca)