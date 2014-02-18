(Adds minister's quote and background)
BRUSSELS Feb 18 Italy's economy minister said
on Tuesday that measures to stop Swiss banks from selling
financial products to Italian retail clients have been in place
for some time and are in response to tax evasion rather the
Alpine country's stance on immigration.
Swiss voters this month backed proposals to curtail the
relatively free movement of citizens to and from the European
Union, drawing sharp criticism from the European Commission in
Brussels and prompting France to say it would review its
diplomatic relationship with Berne.
Swiss Diplomat Jacques de Watteville said on Monday that
Italian officials had made it clear to their Swiss counterparts
that they would block Swiss banks from selling retail products
to Italians unless Berne ensures the free movement of people
between the two countries.
However, outgoing Italian Economy Minister Fabrizio
Saccomanni said on Tuesday that Swiss banks were already barred
from selling such products in Italy, indicating that the
measures are more of a bargaining tool in tense talks aimed at
helping Rome to obtain information about wealth hidden in
Switzerland by Italian taxpayers.
"To say that this (Italian stance) is the result of the
(immigration) referendum seems to me excessive," Saccomanni told
reporters in Brussels, adding that negotiations between the
countries are focused on the exchange of tax information.
"But the referendum is something that will be taken into
account as negotiations continue," Saccomanni added.
Swiss banks offer wealth management and investment banking
services in Italy but do not have commercial banking operations
in the country because Rome has placed the Alpine state on what
Saccomanni described as a "blacklist" of countries that do not
fully cooperate on tax matters.
