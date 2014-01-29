MILAN Jan 29 Negotiations between Italy and
Switzerland on the exchange of information between the countries
to allow Italian authorities to fight tax evasion are still
underway, a spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal Department of
Finance told Reuters.
An Italian government source said earlier on Wednesday the
talks had broken down.
Italian and Swiss "finance ministers will meet on Thursday
and will hold a short press conference afterwards," Anne Cesard
said in an email to Reuters.
Cesard said the measures approved by the Italian government
did not exclude a bilateral agreement on tax matters.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini,
editing by Isla Binnie)