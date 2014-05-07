BRIEF-ROYCE & ASSOCIATES REPORTS 5.31 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS
* REPORTS 5.31 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNISYS CORP AS OF DEC. 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jKdj7k) Further company coverage:
BELLINZONA, Switzerland May 7 Switzerland's finance minister said on Wednesday it should be possible to reach a deal with Italy over long-running negotiations aimed at disclosing Italian savers' secret holdings in Swiss bank accounts by the end of the year.
"It is possible to reach an agreement by the end of this year," Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told Reuters on the sidelines of an event in the Swiss town of Bellinzona. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)
* Mitek industries says acquired Wrightsoft Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Realogy completes repricing of its approximately $1.1 billion term loan B facility and increases revolver capacity to $1.05 billion