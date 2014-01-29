BRUSSELS Jan 29 Italian Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni on Wednesday denied reports that
negotiations with Switzerland aimed at allowing Italy to uncover
evaded taxes had broken down.
"They haven't broken down. Tomorrow I am going to Bern and
the negotiations are ongoing over all the fiscal questions open
with Switzerland," Saccomanni told reporters in Brussels. A
Swiss finance ministry spokeswoman also denied the reports.
Earlier on Wednesday an Italian government source told
Reuters the talks aimed at increasing transparency and exchange
of information had broken down, as also reported by Italian
daily la Repubblica.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)