ROME Oct 13 Italian and Swiss ministers clashed
on Monday over the failure to reach an agreement aimed at
fighting tax evasion that foresees Switzerland opening up its
bank databases to Italian tax authorities.
Both Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and Swiss
Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said they spoke on the
sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meeting in
Washington this week, but they disagreed about what was said.
"I told Padoan that my patience has a limit, and I reminded
him of the number of finance ministers with whom I had to
restart negotiations afresh, answering the same questions,"
Widmer-Schlumpf said in comments broadcast by Swiss radio RSI.
Padoan hit back in an official statement later in the day,
saying he was "astonished" by her comments, which "do not
reflect the content of the very brief exchange of views we had
on the margins of the IMF meeting in Washington."
The two ministers are at a loggerheads over negotiations
that began in 2012, making Padoan the third economy minister to
carry on the talks. Switzerland has already struck deals to tax
assets of British and Austrian nationals, and is seeking to add
Italy to the list.
Italy has long suffered rampant tax evasion, with money
often carried across its northern border to Switzerland to be
deposited in Swiss banks. The economy ministry estimates tax
evasion costs the country around 91 billion euros a year.
Successive governments have pledged crackdowns with the aim
of reducing the fiscal burden on ordinary Italians and relieving
the strain on public finances - with debts of about 2 trillion
euros - amid chronically sluggish growth.
Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday that she has set a deadline
of next spring to finish negotiations because "a solution must
be found".
Padoan responded that Italy's position has always been
coherent but that he had "found the position of the Swiss
delegation to have wavered over the past few months, and every
step forward came with a few steps back".
Padoan said that there was "strong dissatisfaction" on
Italy's part for failing to find an accord, inviting
Widmer-Schlumpf to write down "in black and white" the Swiss
position on the still-unresolved questions "so we can finally
close this negotiation".
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)