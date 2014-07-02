ROME, July 2 A Danish ship carrying some of
Syria's most dangerous chemical agents began transferring them
on Wednesday onto an American cargo vessel equipped with special
gear to neutralise them at sea, officials said.
The pier-side handover in southern Italy came after a series
of delays in the internationally-backed plan to destroy the
Damascus government's stock of toxic arms.
Denmark's Ark Future, which had brought the agents from
Syria, started offloading the first containers in the port of
Gioia Tauro, said police and officials from the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
They were taken to the converted U.S. container ship Cape
Ray which will sail them into the middle of the Mediterranean
over the next few days and start transforming them into a much
less poisonous soup of chemicals, ready for disposal back on
land, the officials said.
Experts have said the process could take between 60 to 90
days, depending on the weather.
The Damascus government, fighting rebels for more than three
years, agreed to hand over its stockpile, which includes
precursors for deadly nerve agent sarin gas, under a deal backed
by Washington and Moscow in September.
The agreement averted U.S. military strikes after hundreds
of people were killed in a sarin gas attack in the outskirts of
Syria's capital, Damascus.
Last month, Syria handed over the remaining 8 percent of the
1,300 tonnes it declared to the OPCW, which is monitoring the
process.
The Syrian government had said fighting delayed the transfer
of the last parts of its stockpile. The Cape Ray had been docked
in southern Spain for weeks.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Andrew Heavens)