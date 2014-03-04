BRUSSELS, March 4 Italian companies were owed between 75 billion and 80 billion euros ($110 billion) in payment arrears by the country's public administration at the end of 2012, the European Union Industry Commissioner Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"The Italian state, the public administration must pay about 75-80 billion euros in arrears to companies for debts accumulated in 2012," Tajani said in a press conference.

Tajani said Brussels could open infringement proceedings against Italy for not properly applying the directive on delays in payment by the public administration.

The new Italian government is expected to pursue efforts by the previous administration to speed up public payments to businesses to give them liquidity to fund investments. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)