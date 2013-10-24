MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - April 16
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ROME Oct 24 Italy plans to "rapidly" introduce a measure that will lower the threshold for obligatory takeovers, an Economy Minister official said on Thursday, a move that could complicate the takeover of Telecom Italia by Spain's Telefonica.
Under current law, a forced bid for 100 percent of a listed company's shares is required if one party collects more than a 30-percent stake, while the new measure would force a full takeover bid if a controlling stake in a company is acquired, Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said.
Telefonica is set to gain control of the Italian telecoms group after securing a deal in September that will allow it to gradually increase its stake in Telecom Italia's holding company, Telco, which controls the company with a 22.4 percent stake.
If the theshold is reduced, it would be forced to make an offer to all shareholders in Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; writing by Steve Scherer.)
DUBAI, April 16 DUBAI, April 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HONG KONG/SAN FRANCISCO, April 16 Documents and computer files released by hackers provide a blueprint for how the U.S. National Security Agency likely used weaknesses in commercially available software to gain access to the global system for transferring money between banks, a review of the data showed.