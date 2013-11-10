ROME Nov 10 A cross-party group of lawmakers
signed a proposed amendment to Italy's 2014 budget that would
lower the threshold for obligatory takeovers to 15 from 30
percent, senators said on Sunday.
The amendment would force any shareholder who owns more than
15 percent of a company to launch a bid for all its listed
shares if that stake is deemed to give them control.
Italian newspapers named up to nine senators as signatories
to the amendment, of which three - centre-left Democratic Party
senator Valeria Fedeli and centre-right People of Freedom
senators Maurizio Gasparri and Paola Pelino - confirmed to
Reuters they had signed.
Politicians from both chambers of Italy's parliament can
propose amendments to the budget. The motions will be debated
and the package is expected to be wrapped up by end-November.
The law governing obligatory takeovers has captured the
spotlight in Italy since Spain's Telefonica struck a
deal to gradually take over Telecom Italia's
controlling shareholder, giving rise to concerns about national
security, job losses and investment among some Italian
politicians and trade unions.
Under the proposed amendment, if Telefonica decides to
increase its stake it could be forced to make an offer to all
shareholders in Telecom Italia, which is worth more than 13
billion euros ($17.35 billion).
A Treasury official said last month that Italy would
"rapidly" seek to change the current law, but a government
source said shortly after that there were no near-term plans to
modify legislation.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
