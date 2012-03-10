COLUMN-Hedge funds remain cautious on oil: Kemp
LONDON, June 12 Hedge funds remain cautious on the outlook for oil prices despite confident statements from Saudi Arabia that global oil inventories will decline substantially in the next few months.
ROME, March 10 An empty Italian tanker ran aground on rocks in bad weather off the Sicilian coast on Saturday and all 19 crew members were rescued, the coastguard said.
The 127-metre-long (415-feet-long) Gelso M was heading for the Sicilian port of Augusta, home of an oil refinery and chemical complex, to take on fuel.
The coastguard said the tanker, listed as an oil/chemical tanker, was not carrying cargo at the time of the accident.
The ship had taken on water in its engine room and plans were being made to move it from the rocks, the coastguard said. (Reporting by Philip Pullella)
* U.S. drilling rises for record 21 weeks (Updates prices, adds comment)