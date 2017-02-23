(Adds stakeholder comments, background)
BAKU Feb 23 The Southern Gas Corridor will
start pumping gas from the Caspian Sea to Europe by 2020, its
backers said on Thursday, despite the risk of delays to this
option for reducing dependence on Russia.
Politicians and ministers meeting in Baku backed the $40
billion, 3,500-km (2,200-mile) chain of pipelines, a step
towards curbing Russia's one-third share of Europe's natural gas
market.
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is the project's end
piece, joining up with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline at the
Turkish border, then crossing Greece and Albania to reach Italy.
But the slow pace of work in Italy's Puglia region and
growing concern over Azerbaijan's ability to honour its supply
commitments -- it faces domestic shortfalls -- have knocked
confidence in the project.
Sponsors sought to soothe concerns. Italian Industry
Minister Carlo Calenda said that work to clear a major hurdle to
establishing TAP's landing point in southern Italy -- a grove of
more than 200 ancient olive trees -- would begin on Monday.
The trees stand in the way of Europe's best hope of
realising a decade-long plan to open the continent to new gas
suppliers.
Local authorities want the pipeline re-routed away from the
grove, which includes trees thought to be more than 400 years
old. That could delay a project meant, in three years, to carry
the equivalent of 10 percent of Europe's Russian energy imports.
"There are no problems with the construction of the Italian
section of the TAP pipeline," Calenda told reporters in Baku,
the capital of Azerbaijan.
In a largely unified front, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev
pledged to implement the Southern Gas Corridor on time, saying
delays would be unacceptable, though even he seemed to make
pointed reference to hold ups on the Italian end.
"Someone can seek excuses in ecological problems, but I'm
sure that all ecological standards are fully respected and the
project will be implemented in time," Aliyev said.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said talks
were under way about replanting the trees on time.
BOOSTING SUPPLY
Azerbaijan is also considering using supplies from the Total
-operated Absheron gasfield in the Caspian Sea to fill
out one of the world's longest pipeline projects, easing concern
over growing domestic shortfalls eating into the share left over
for exports.
The BP-led consortium developing Azerbaijan's giant Shah
Deniz II gas field was until now solely responsible for filling
the pipeline.
Elshad Nassirov, the vice president of Azerbaijan's
state-run oil company SOCAR, said the consortium developing
Absheron had taken part for the first time in a meeting of the
Southern Gas Corridor's supervisory board on Thursday.
Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Natig Aliyev said countries
such as Bosnia, Croatia and Montenegro seeking to join the Trans
Adriatic Pipeline section offer new possibilities.
Under this scenario, one section of TAP would continue as
planned across Greece, Albania and into Italy, while another
part may feed into a separate link, known as the Ionian Adriatic
Pipeline, in Albania to go up through the Balkans.
Aliyev said Azerbaijan could also export gas to Bulgaria
once the Bulgaria-Greece interconnector was completed in 2019.
A TAP spokeswoman said its route remained unchanged but
acknowledged the possibility of spurs feeding into regional
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova, additional reporting by Alissa
De Carbonnel in Brussels; Writing by Oleg Vukmanovic,; Editing
by Joseph Radford/Ruth Pitchford)