MILAN Feb 6 The debt owed by the Bank of Italy to other euro zone central banks dropped sharply in January, a significant improvement in the country's position within the Eurosystem group of central banks.

The Italian central bank's liabilities to other central banks in the currency bloc were 164.5 billion euros ($188 billion) at the end of last month, down from 208.9 billion euros at end-December, official data showed on Friday.

Italy's position within the Target2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro area, had worsened in the second half of last year, with liabilities rising sharply from a low of 130 billion euros in July.

Last month, Germany's Ifo economic research institute said recent Target2 data provided fresh signs of capital leaving the euro zone's third-biggest economy.

The rise in the central bank's liabilities in the second half of 2014 was due to lower debt issuance by Italy's Treasury, which, in turn, reduced foreign investors' purchases of Italian bonds, the Bank of Italy said in its monthly bulletin published on Jan. 16.

