MILAN Feb 6 The debt owed by the Bank of Italy
to other euro zone central banks dropped sharply in January, a
significant improvement in the country's position within the
Eurosystem group of central banks.
The Italian central bank's liabilities to other central
banks in the currency bloc were 164.5 billion euros ($188
billion) at the end of last month, down from 208.9 billion euros
at end-December, official data showed on Friday.
Italy's position within the Target2 system, which settles
cross-border payments in the euro area, had worsened in the
second half of last year, with liabilities rising sharply from a
low of 130 billion euros in July.
Last month, Germany's Ifo economic research institute said
recent Target2 data provided fresh signs of capital leaving the
euro zone's third-biggest economy.
The rise in the central bank's liabilities in the second
half of 2014 was due to lower debt issuance by Italy's Treasury,
which, in turn, reduced foreign investors' purchases of Italian
bonds, the Bank of Italy said in its monthly bulletin published
on Jan. 16.
The central bank said that for the month of December the
increase in liabilities was also caused by interbank
transactions, an imbalance which was reversed at the start of
this year.
