MILAN, June 8 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other central banks of the euro zone fell in May to 164
billion euros ($183 billion) from 177 billion euros a month
earlier, data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Italy's position within the Target 2 system,
which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is
monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.
Seasonal factors can also affect it.
In December Italy's Target 2 position hit a one-year high of
209 billion euros to decline by 45 billion euro a month later.
It widened again in March to 192 billion euros.
($1 = 0.8982 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)