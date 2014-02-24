(Corrects day of bond auction)
MILAN Feb 24 Italy may raise taxes on gains
from investing in financial instruments including government
bills, new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's chief of staff Graziano
Delrio said in a television interview on Sunday.
"We will consider whether we should rework the taxes on
capital gains from financial investments, which at the moment
are not in line with the European average of 25 percent," Delrio
told the Italian television programme 'In Mezz'Ora'.
Delrio also raised the prospect of increasing the tax on
shorter-dated government debt such as BOTs.
Gains on Italian government bonds and bills - popular with
Italian savers and foreign financial investors - are currently
taxed at 12.5 percent. Capital gains on other financial
instruments are taxed at 20 percent.
Italian newspaper La Stampa said on Monday that the
government was looking to increase the tax levied on capital
gains from government bonds to 20 percent.
Another option was to increase to 22-23 percent the tax rate
on capital gains from all financial instruments, with some
exceptions for investments by pension funds, the paper also
said.
Italy will hold a debt auction on Tuesday, which may prove a
first test of investor sentiment towards a potential capital
gains tax hike.
(Reporting by Lisa Jucca; Editing by Catherine Evans)