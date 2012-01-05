* Italy has one of highest rates of tax evasion
* Luxury cars owned by people with low declared incomes
* Restaurant receipts indicate evasion
By Barry Moody
ROME, Jan 5 Italian officials combating a
national plague of tax evasion hit the jackpot in a swoop on a
posh ski resort, catching 42 drivers of Ferraris and other
luxury cars who had declared incomes of less than 30,000 euros
($38,700) a year.
The technocrat government of Mario Monti is stepping up a
war on tax evasion that robs the Italian exchequer of an
estimated 120 billion euros a year, nearly four times the value
of the prime minister's new austerity budget.
Amid howls of protest from local officials, conservative
politicians and shop owners, 80 tax inspectors fanned out
through Cortina d'Ampezzo, one of Italy's smartest ski resorts,
on Dec. 30.
They have now reported that of 251 "super cars" checked in
the Dolomites town, 42 belonged to people "who could barely make
ends meet" on declared annual incomes of less than 30,000 euros,
and 16 to people with declared incomes of under 50,000 euros.
Some 19 luxury cars were owned by companies that declared a
loss in both 2009 and 2010, and 37 by firms reporting annual
revenue below 50,000 euros, the inspectors' statement said.
Their bonanza did not stop there.
Their investigations of Cortina's swish restaurants showed
that the receipts recorded by cash tills under surveillance were
300 percent higher than those declared a year earlier, before
Italy was hit by the worst of the economic crisis.
They were more than double those of the previous day,
reflecting the practice of not issuing receipts, which are
registered for sales tax.
The jump was an even bigger 400 percent in luxury shops in
the resort, a favourite haunt of millionaires and showbiz stars.
PAIN
Italy has one of the world's highest rates of tax evasion
and Monti, whose budget of spending cuts and tax rises is
hitting Italian households hard, is under pressure to spread the
pain fairly.
Italy's huge public debt and almost static growth have put
it at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis.
Monti was appointed in November, replacing flamboyant tycoon
Silvio Berlusconi, to try to end a loss of confidence on
financial markets that has pushed the country's borrowing costs
to untenable levels.
Italian authorities are using new weapons against tax
evasion including comparing citizens' declared incomes with
their bank deposits and ownership of homes and luxury items like
yachts and sports cars.
They have also capped cash transactions at 1,000 euros to
tackle another common form of tax evasion - the undervaluing of
goods and services. Italy's dentists are notorious for offering
a discount if paid in cash.
Special dogs capable of sniffing bank notes have recently
been stationed at Italy's borders to detect people trying to
smuggle out their savings in attache cases and suitcases.
Two letter bombs were sent to the tax collection agency
Equitalia's offices in Rome last month. One was intercepted but
the other blew off part of a finger of the agency's director
general. They were claimed by an anarchist group.