By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, June 26 Italy sought to tackle soaring
youth joblessness and its record-long recession on Wednesday by
passing tax breaks for firms that hire unemployed young people
and delaying a planned sales-tax increase for three months.
The total value of the measures is about 2.5 billion euros
($3.3 billion), Prime Minister Enrico Letta said after a cabinet
meeting on Wednesday.
Letta has repeatedly said getting young people working is
the top priority of his right-left coalition and the package
comes on the eve of a meeting of European Union leaders in
Brussels focused on boosting youth employment.
Italy remains "fully committed" to keeping the deficit below
the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP this year, Economy Minister
Fabrizio Saccomanni said, and the prime minister said the
"necessary prudence" went into financing the measures.
A new tax on electronic cigarettes may be used to cover some
of the cost of the sales tax delay, and EU structural funds will
be tapped for the youth jobs package, the government said, but
it has not yet released the details of the financing.
"These are all measures that will help consumer spending in
the short term," Saccomanni told reporters after the cabinet
meeting. "The goal of the measures is to build a bridge to a
recovery in economic activity."
Italy's economy, the euro zone's third-biggest, remains
mired in its longest post-war recession, which began in
mid-2011, and youth unemployment tops 40 percent.
Letta's fragile, right-left coalition, has been publicly
debating in recent weeks how to best allocate the country's
limited resources to restart growth, and the package is a clear
mediation between the ruling bloc's two factions.
Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party has
been pushing to cancel the sales tax increase and cancel a hated
property tax, while Letta's own Democratic Party has sought tax
incentives aimed at creating jobs.
The government's decree, which is immediately effective but
must be approved by parliament within 60 days, pushes back the
scheduled 1-percentage-point rise in the main 21-percent rate of
value-added tax (VAT) to October from July.
Letta said parliament could extend the temporary VAT freeze,
which costs about 1 billion euros, if lawmakers can finance it
without increasing the deficit.
The planned VAT increase was put in place by Letta's
predecessor Mario Monti at the end of 2011 as a way to underpin
investor confidence in the country's public accounts during the
euro zone debt crisis.
EU structural funds will be used in part to finance the tax
breaks for giving full-time employment to 18- to 29-year-olds,
and that means that the bulk of them must go to the more
economically depressed south, Saccomanni said.
About 800 million euros will be set aside to provide
incentives to firms that hire youth who have been unemployed or
inactive for at least six months, while a variety of other jobs
and internship initiatives are worth 700 million euros, Labour
Minister Enrico Giovannini said.
The government hopes to favour the creation of 100,000 jobs
with the tax breaks, that can be worth as much as 650 euros per
month for the employer, and another 100,000 jobs with the
remaining measures, Giovannini said. ($1 = 0.7649 euros)