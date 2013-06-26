* Youth hiring measures cost 1.5 bln euros

* VAT freeze costs 1 bln euros, could be extended by parliament

* Package follows weeks of debate in govt coalition

* Econ minister says Italy committed keeping deficit in line

By Giuseppe Fonte

ROME, June 26 Italy sought to tackle soaring youth joblessness and its record-long recession on Wednesday by passing tax breaks for firms that hire unemployed young people and delaying a planned sales-tax increase for three months.

The total value of the measures is about 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), Prime Minister Enrico Letta said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Letta has repeatedly said getting young people working is the top priority of his right-left coalition and the package comes on the eve of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels focused on boosting youth employment.

Italy remains "fully committed" to keeping the deficit below the EU ceiling of 3 percent of GDP this year, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said, and the prime minister said the "necessary prudence" went into financing the measures.

A new tax on electronic cigarettes may be used to cover some of the cost of the sales tax delay, and EU structural funds will be tapped for the youth jobs package, the government said, but it has not yet released the details of the financing.

"These are all measures that will help consumer spending in the short term," Saccomanni told reporters after the cabinet meeting. "The goal of the measures is to build a bridge to a recovery in economic activity."

Italy's economy, the euro zone's third-biggest, remains mired in its longest post-war recession, which began in mid-2011, and youth unemployment tops 40 percent.

Letta's fragile, right-left coalition, has been publicly debating in recent weeks how to best allocate the country's limited resources to restart growth, and the package is a clear mediation between the ruling bloc's two factions.

Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom party has been pushing to cancel the sales tax increase and cancel a hated property tax, while Letta's own Democratic Party has sought tax incentives aimed at creating jobs.

The government's decree, which is immediately effective but must be approved by parliament within 60 days, pushes back the scheduled 1-percentage-point rise in the main 21-percent rate of value-added tax (VAT) to October from July.

Letta said parliament could extend the temporary VAT freeze, which costs about 1 billion euros, if lawmakers can finance it without increasing the deficit.

The planned VAT increase was put in place by Letta's predecessor Mario Monti at the end of 2011 as a way to underpin investor confidence in the country's public accounts during the euro zone debt crisis.

EU structural funds will be used in part to finance the tax breaks for giving full-time employment to 18- to 29-year-olds, and that means that the bulk of them must go to the more economically depressed south, Saccomanni said.

About 800 million euros will be set aside to provide incentives to firms that hire youth who have been unemployed or inactive for at least six months, while a variety of other jobs and internship initiatives are worth 700 million euros, Labour Minister Enrico Giovannini said.

The government hopes to favour the creation of 100,000 jobs with the tax breaks, that can be worth as much as 650 euros per month for the employer, and another 100,000 jobs with the remaining measures, Giovannini said. ($1 = 0.7649 euros)