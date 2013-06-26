ROME, June 26 Italy delayed a planned sales-tax
increase for three months and introduced tax incentives for
companies who hire unemployed young people, Prime Minister
Enrico Letta said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.
With Italy's economy, the euro zone's third-biggest, still
mired in its longest post-war recession, the government pushed
back the scheduled 1 percentage point rise in the main rate of
value-added tax (VAT) to October from July.
The temporary VAT freeze "is meant to send a message to
consumers in the hopes that it will help the economy," Letta
said after the cabinet meeting. He said that parliament could
choose to prolong the freeze.
The hiring incentives worth 1.5 billion euros over the next
18 months should help 200,000 young people find jobs, Letta said
ahead of a meeting of European Union leaders on Thursday that
will focus on fighting youth unemployment.
Italy's youth unemployment rate currently exceeds 40
percent.