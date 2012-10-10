* Income tax cut for lowest earners, VAT rise limited
* Italy says will still meet budget targets
* CGIL union says more needed, threatens strike
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, Oct 10 Prime Minister Mario Monti
announced an income tax cut to help low earners on Wednesday,
giving a rare lift to struggling Italian households ahead of
parliamentary elections next year but leaving unions
dissatisfied and threatening a strike.
The unexpected measure was presented in the early hours of
the morning, along with a rise in value added tax and a raft of
spending cuts designed to keep Italy on course to meet budget
goals agreed with the European Union.
Monti said the multi-billion-euro tax break, coming into
effect at most four months ahead of elections, showed that
painful austerity measures implemented by his unelected
administration were beginning to produce results.
"Today we can see that budget discipline pays and makes
sense," he told reporters after a marathon cabinet meeting.
Economists gave the tax cut a guarded welcome, but said it
would do little to address the underlying problem of
persistently low growth that has dogged the debt-riddled Italian
economy for more than a decade.
Italy's biggest union, the CGIL, said the cuts to spending
and local services amounted to a new austerity package and the
government had to do more to help workers.
"If there are no answers on incomes and jobs, there'll be a
general strike," CGIL leader Susanna Camusso said on Twitter.
Tito Boeri, professor of economics at Milan's Bocconi
University, said the stimulus package could have gone further.
"It's still a very timid measure because the provision is
still very limited as far as reducing fiscal pressure on wage
earners is concerned. They could have done much more," he said.
The one-percentage-point cut in the two lowest income tax
brackets is expected to cost 5 billion euros ($6.45 billion),
according to a Treasury source.
The rate will drop to 22 percent from 23 percent for those
earning less than 15,000 euros per year, and to 26 percent from
27 percent for salaries between 15,001 and 28,000 euros.
The cuts come into force at the start of next year, just
months ahead of elections due to be held by April. The top three
income tax bands will remain unchanged.
The government fell short of expectations that it would
eliminate a planned two-percentage-point hike in value added
tax, due to come into effect in June next year. But it did limit
the increase to one point.
Giacomo Vaciago, an economist at the Milan's Catholic
University said the tax cut was a "golden pill aimed at creating
a bit of hope," but did nothing to address the growth problem.
"In structural terms, for recovery, there's little or
nothing. There's no serious, structural discussion of recovery,"
he said.
AUSTERITY DIET
The severe austerity imposed by Monti to try to bring public
finances under control has exacerbated a year-long recession in
the euro zone's third biggest economy and has been a focus of
criticism from all political factions.
Monti, appointed last year in the middle of a severe
financial crisis, has ruled out running in next year's election
but has said he would be available to serve again if Italy's
fractious political parties are unable to form a government.
The government forecasts Italy's economy will contract by
2.4 percent in 2012 and 0.2 percent in 2013, and the public
deficit is expected to hit 2.6 percent of gross domestic product
before narrowing to 1.8 percent in 2013.
But it said it would stick to its commitment to balance its
budget in structural, or growth-adjusted, terms.
Compensating for the income tax cut, the government will
reduce spending to the health system, local services,
universities and public transport. It also introduced a new
financial transactions tax and unspecified "fiscal
interventions" on banks and insurance companies.
The transaction tax will help finance tax breaks on wages
linked to productivity gains, a measure intended to help ease
Italy's long-standing problem of low productivity.
In addition, the government will cap a number of tax
deductions for people who earn more than 15,000 euros a year at
a maximum of 3,000 euros and subject war and invalidity pensions
to income tax.
With the euro zone debt crisis showing few signs of easing,
Italy's stagnant economy and a towering public debt expected to
reach 126.4 percent of gross domestic product this year have
limited the government's room for manoeuvre.
There were some signs of a pick-up in data released on
Wednesday, which showed a 1.7 percent month-on-month jump in
industrial output in August while analysts had expected a
decline. But statistics bureau ISTAT said the data may have been
distorted by seasonal factors.
The cabinet also proposed a reform to the constitution to
centralise spending controls over the country's 20 regional
governments, which have been the focus of a recent series of
high-profile corruption scandals.