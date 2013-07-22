* Govt vowed to overhaul property tax (IMU) by end-August
* Berlusconi says govt survival depends on scrapping IMU
* Cancelling both IMU and IVA would cost 8 bln euros
annually
By Giuseppe Fonte and Steve Scherer
ROME, July 22 Italy's fragile coalition
government is likely to postpone again a decision on reforming a
hated housing levy and freezing sales tax, a government source
said on Monday.
In May, the June payment of the levy on first homes was
pushed back until the end of the year, and a scheduled
value-added tax increase was delayed until October from July.
The coalition's number crunchers, who are scheduled to meet
Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni later on Monday to discuss
what to do about the taxes, are expected only to agree on
putting off a decision in the face of intractable political
disagreement, the source said.
"The temporary solution is still on the table," the source
told Reuters just hours before the meeting.
Though the government has said it will seek an agreement to
overhaul the property tax system by the end of August, several
official sources have said it may delay the decisions with the
aim of finding a permanent solution in the 2014 budget.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta has struggled to balance the
demands of his own centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and
four-time Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People
of Freedom (PDL) since forming his government in April.
The two parties were bitter rivals until backing a grand
coalition in a desperate bid to break a prolonged political
deadlock following an inconclusive election in February.
The government's intractable challenge is to stimulate
growth in the euro zone's third-biggest economy to combat its
longest postwar recession, without pushing up deficit spending.
Italy's huge debt far exceeds annual output and it is being
closely watched by the European Union to ensure it does not
break budget limits.
In addition, some economists doubt whether scrapping the
housing levy and freezing IVA will in fact boost growth.
"I wouldn't expect any significant benefit on growth or
consumer sentiment," said Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist
at UniCredit in Milan.
The PDL, which made abolishing the property tax its central
electoral plank, says the government's survival hinges on
removing it completely. The PD, on the other hand, has called
for it to be scrapped only for medium to low-earners.
The annual cost of eliminating IMU and keeping steady the
IVA rate, now at 21 percent, is estimated at about 8 billion
euros ($10.51 billion), and Saccomanni has said he does not know
how to cover such a big revenue shortfall.
AUSTERITY
Both tax increases were put in place by Letta's technocrat
predecessor, Mario Monti, who imposed tough austerity to pull
Italy back from the brink of default when the euro zone debt
crisis was white hot at the end of 2011.
The opposition has fiercely criticised Letta's government
for doing little except keeping power in the hands of the
country's traditional parties, and the government's delaying
tactics have been targeted by satirists.
Earlier this month, a vignette on the front page of Italy's
most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, depicted the
bespectacled prime minister proudly calling himself "Enrico
Slitta" or "Enrico Postpones", a play on the premier's name.
Last week, Saccomanni sent out mixed signals about possible
share sales in state-owned companies like oil group Eni
and aerospace group Finmeccanica, suggesting further
indecision in the coalition.
But by Italian law, funds from stake sales can be used
exclusively for debt reduction and not for current spending.