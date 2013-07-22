* Govt says will overhaul property tax (IMU) by end-August
* Berlusconi says govt survival depends on scrapping IMU
* Cancelling both IMU and IVA would cost 8 bln euros
annually
By Giuseppe Fonte and Steve Scherer
ROME, July 22 Italy's fragile coalition
government said on Monday it would press on with plans to reform
a hated housing levy and resolve differences over sales tax,
despite earlier reports it might have to postpone decisions on
the divisive issues.
Disagreements over tax policy have tested the left-right
coalition, which has seen its public support tick down steadily
since it was formed in April.
Prime Minister Enrico Letta has had to juggle demands for
tax cuts from his centre-right partners with European
Union-mandated limits on an already strained budget.
The coalition's economic working group met on Monday and
said it had decided to stick to its timetable to reform the levy
by August.
"The meeting has allowed us to identify a working method
that ensures that shared policy decisions will be made in the
coming months," it added, without going into further detail.
In May, the June payment of the levy on first homes was
pushed back until the end of the year, and a scheduled
value-added tax increase was delayed until October from July.
Several official sources had said the government may delay
the decisions and try to find a permanent solution in the 2014
budget.
Earlier on Monday, a government source said the government
would likely postpone any agreement until after August in the
face of intractable political disagreement.
RIVALS TURNED PARTNERS
Letta's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and four-time
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right People of
Freedom (PDL) were bitter rivals until backing a grand coalition
in a desperate bid to break a political deadlock following an
inconclusive election in February.
The government's challenge is to stimulate growth in the
euro zone's third-biggest economy to combat its longest postwar
recession, without pushing up deficit spending.
Italy's huge debt far exceeds annual output and it is being
closely watched by the European Union to ensure it does not
break budget limits.
In addition, some economists doubt whether scrapping the
housing levy and freezing IVA will in fact boost growth.
"I wouldn't expect any significant benefit on growth or
consumer sentiment," said Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist
at UniCredit in Milan.
The PDL, which made abolishing the property tax its central
electoral plank, says the government's survival hinges on
removing it completely. The PD, on the other hand, has called
for it to be scrapped only for medium to low-earners.
The annual cost of eliminating IMU and keeping steady the
IVA rate, now at 21 percent, is estimated at about 8 billion
euros ($10.51 billion), and Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni
has said he does not know how to cover such a big revenue
shortfall.
Both tax increases were put in place by Letta's technocrat
predecessor, Mario Monti, who imposed tough austerity to pull
Italy back from the brink of default when the euro zone debt
crisis was white hot at the end of 2011.
The opposition has fiercely criticised Letta's government
for doing little except keeping power in the hands of the
country's traditional parties, and the government's delaying
tactics have been targeted by satirists.
Earlier this month, a vignette on the front page of Italy's
most influential newspaper, Corriere della Sera, depicted the
bespectacled prime minister proudly calling himself "Enrico
Slitta" or "Enrico Postpones", a play on the premier's name.
Last week, Saccomanni sent out mixed signals about possible
share sales in state-owned companies like oil group Eni
and aerospace group Finmeccanica, suggesting further
indecision in the coalition.
But by Italian law, funds from stake sales can be used
exclusively for debt reduction and not for current spending.