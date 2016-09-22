MILAN, Sept 22 (Reuters) -
* Italy's TeamSystem, a leading software firm, is
considering listing in 2-3 years, group CEO Federico Leproux
told Reuters on the sidelines of a private equity conference in
Milan
* Leproux says an initial public offering is the most likely
path for its controlling shareholder, U.S. buyout fund Hellman &
Friedman, to exit the company
* Last December private equity firm HgCapital sold a
majority stake to Hellman & Friedman, valuing the business at
1.2 billion euros ($1.4 bln)
* Based in Pesaro, in central Italy, TeamSystem specialises
in tax, payroll and accounting software for small and mid-sized
Italian businesses
* Leproux says the group will grow by winning market share
in Italy, leveraging cloud technologies and acquisitions
* TeamSystem should post revenues of around 300 million
euros this year and core earnings of 100 million euros, he says
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)