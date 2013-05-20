BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
MILAN May 20 Franco Bernabe, the chairman of Telecom Italia, met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta on Monday to discuss plans to spin off the group's domestic fixed-line network, a source familiar with the situation said late on Monday.
The meeting comes ahead of a board meeting on Thursday to decide on the dismantling of the former state-owned telecom monopoly's fixed-line access network, a valuable asset seen as of national strategic importance.
Bernabe "was there for the spinoff," the source said of the meeting.
Separating the network assets into a new company could pave the way for the sale of a minority stake to state-backed financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti.
The access network is estimated to be worth between 12 billion and 15 euros ($15.43 billion-$19.28 billion).
Bernabe has previously said the separation of the network would be a complex, time-consuming process, adding that any such deal would have to be discussed with the government and regulators.
Telecom Italia could not be immediately reached for a comment.
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations