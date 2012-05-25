ROME May 25 Italy's parliamentarians staged a
rare revolt this month that could overhaul the way the
government appoints members of the telecoms and media regulator
that oversees a sector long dominated by former Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi.
The nomination of the president of the Agcom and its four
commission members for seven-year terms, usually decided after a
backroom deal between the main parties, has been delayed
following demands by deputies for a more transparent appointment
process.
"The nominations are normally made in secret by the party
leaderships. It's 'Let me have my man and I'll let you have
yours'," Benedetto Della Vedova, a member of parliament for the
small centre-right FLI party, told Reuters.
"It needs to be much more transparent," he said.
In theory an independent body with no legislative authority,
Agcom's oversight function gives it a decisive say over
television, the Internet and mobile communications, a portion of
the economy accounting for 6 percent of gross domestic product.
Its function is particularly sensitive in television, the
main source of news for most Italians and a sector long
dominated by state broadcaster RAI and Berlusconi's Mediaset
network, Italy's biggest private broadcaster.
The two groups together control some two thirds of the
Italian television market, but are now facing increased
competition from Sky Italia, the satellite unit of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp.
"For the past 20 years in Italy, we've had a situation you
don't have in other countries, that is a crossover between
political life and a big part of the television industry, so
it's even more important," Della Vedova said.
Parliament's vote to approve the candidates is now expected
on June 6, after their curriculum vitae are submitted to
deputies in advance.
TRANSPARENCY
The front runner for position of president of the authority
is Angelo Marcello Cardani, a respected economics professor from
Bocconi University in Milan who served with Prime Minister Mario
Monti when he was European markets Commissioner in Brussels.
But critics say the wider process of appointing
commissioners and running the agency must change.
"There has been a deficit of accountability in the authority
up to now and I hope we can change that," said Stefano
Quintarelli, an Internet activist and former head of the
Association of Italian Internet Providers, who has put forward
his own candidacy as Agcom head.
He said the opaque method of party horse trading worked
against attracting qualified, independent candidates with the
capacity to stand up to powerful industry lobbies.
Critics of Agcom have long complained that it tended to
favour incumbents like RAI, Mediaset and Telecom Italia and was
not prepared to handle the huge changes that have transformed
the sector and which will accelerate in the age of the iPad.
Italy lags the rest of Europe in broadband Internet
connections, a delay which outgoing Agcom President Corrado
Calabro said this month costs the Italian economy between 1 and
1.5 percent of gross domestic product a year.
"I think the current method of selecting the authority was
already wrong because of the lack of transparency and the way
its internal workings encouraged decisions that weren't clear
outside," Quintarelli said.
"In a world that's accelerating to an absolutely monstrous
degree and which will see dramatic change over the next 10
years, it's just not going to work at all."