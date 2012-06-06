ROME, June 6 Italy's main political blocs voted
along party lines on Wednesday to name members of telecoms and
media regulator Agcom, prompting bitter complaints from
campaigners who had pressed to open up the secretive
appointments process.
A watchdog body with no legislative powers, Agcom has a big
say over the highly politicized television industry, long
dominated by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, as well as
the growing Internet and telecoms sectors.
It has a particularly sensitive role in regulating the
broadcasting industry, the main source of news for most Italians
and a sector long dominated by state broadcaster RAI and
Berlusconi's Mediaset empire.
Despite a parliamentary revolt last month by a mixed group
of deputies who demanded an open debate over the candidates,
Wednesday's vote saw the center-left PD and Berlusconi's
center-right PDL party push through their nominees.
"With Agcom, the big point of concern is its independence
and that's something that is particularly important just now
because of the issue of electoral advertising," said Guido
Scorza, head of a group called the Open Media Coalition which
was formed to press for a more open appointments process.
The PD nominated telecommunications professor Maurizio
Decina, while the PDL named Antonio Martusciello, a former
executive of Berlusconi's Publitalia advertising unit and
current member of Agcom, and Antonio Preto, a longtime European
Commission official. The centrist UDC party nominated
parliamentary official Francesco Posteraro.
Beppe Grillo, the maverick comedian whose rebel Five Star
Movement has shaken up Italian politics since its triumphant
showing in last month's local elections, said the nominations
showed the traditional party system was as strong as ever.
"Agcom is a waste of public money, a cover for the control
of the media by the parties. A way to take us for a ride. It has
to be closed down," he wrote Wednesday on his widely read blog.
The appointment of the four new commission members for
seven-year terms had attracted wide interest among Internet
campaigners and Open Media Coalition said it would appeal
against the nominations.
The commission members are appointed by parliament with the
president nominated by the prime minister but campaigners said
the decision to impose a party vote without debate made the
process invalid.
"This was an election in which the winners were known before
the vote took place. It was a bit of a farce really," said Guido
Scorza, head of the group.
He said his group would ask President Giorgio Napolitano not
to approve the nominations and would also launch court action to
try to reverse it.
In addition to the complaints about political transparency,
lies the issue of oversight of a sector combining television,
the Internet and mobile communications, which together account
for about 6 percent of Italy's gross domestic product.
Critics of Agcom have long complained that it tended to
favour incumbents like state broadcaster RAI and Mediaset,
Italy's biggest private broadcaster and that it is not prepared
to handle the huge changes that have swept the sector.