By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, March 30 European Union antitrust
regulators have opened an in-depth investigation into
Hutchison's planned merger of its Italian mobile
telecoms business with Vimpelcom's, on concerns it could
lead to higher prices for consumers.
"The Commission has concerns that the transaction could lead
to higher prices, less choice and reduced innovation for mobile
customers in Italy," the European Commission said in a statement
on Wednesday.
The companies said in a joint statement they had expected
the deal to be investigated and would cooperate. "The combined
business will have the scale, financial strength and a more
efficient cost structure to offer Italian consumers and
businesses a state-of-the-art network," the statement said.
The proposed merger of Hutchison's 3 Italia SpA and
Vimpelcom's WIND Telecommunicazioni will reduce the number of
mobile network operators in Italy from four to three, a
reduction which competition regulators think could lead to
higher prices for users.
The transaction would also create the largest mobile
operator by subscriber numbers in Italy.
The Commission has 90 days, until Aug. 10, to decide whether
to approve the merger.
EU regulators have recently taken a harder line on mergers
in the mobile telecoms market, casting doubt on claims that
consolidation leads to higher investment in networks.
It said it had concerns that the deal could remove
competitive pressure, leading to higher prices and less
investment.
The merger would also reduce the number of operators who own
infrastructure and can therefore give access to rivals who do
not have their own networks. The Commission said mobile virtual
network operators (MVNOs) would have less choice of networks and
therefore weaker negotiating power.
Brussels also has concerns that mobile operators could
coordinate their competitive behaviour and raise prices on the
retail and wholesale markets.
Hutchison's proposed 10.3 billion pound ($14.8 billion)
takeover of Telefonica's O2 UK has also come under EU
scrutiny.
