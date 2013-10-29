BRIEF-Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 bln
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
ROME Oct 29 Italy has no near-term plans to modify legislation on company takeovers, a government source said on Tuesday, reversing previous indications that changes may be made to hamper a possible takeover of Telecom Italia by Telefonica.
The source spoke after Telefonica Chairman Cesar Alierta had met Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta in Rome.
Last week Economy Ministry Undersecretary Pier Paolo Baretta said Italy would "rapidly" introduce a measure to lower the threshold for obligatory takeovers, potentially forcing Telefonica to make an offer to all shareholders in Telecom Italia. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones)
* Bank of Montreal files for mixed shelf of up to $25 billion - SEC filing Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2SjZ Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, April 7 Mexican lender Banco del Bajio has submitted a bid to launch a mixed share offering on the stock exchange, the Mexican bourse said in a statement on Friday, in what would be the country's second initial public offering this year.