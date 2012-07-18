BRUSSELS, July 18 The European Commission has
opened an infringement procedure against Italy over legislation
that unbundles maintenance costs from monthly fees charged by
telecoms operators, an Italian government source said on
Wednesday.
Italian lawmakers approved the law opening up the country's
telecoms market in April despite concerns from the Commission
and operators such as Telecom Italia that it may
undermine the national regulator's independence and power.
The new law allows operators to use third-party providers
for maintenance and other ancillary operations on network
capacity rented from Telecom Italia.
"The Commission has decided today to launch an infringement
procedure against Italy on the question of ancillary services on
the Telecom Italia network," the source said.
