BRUSSELS, July 18 The European Commission has opened an infringement procedure against Italy over legislation that unbundles maintenance costs from monthly fees charged by telecoms operators, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.

Italian lawmakers approved the law opening up the country's telecoms market in April despite concerns from the Commission and operators such as Telecom Italia that it may undermine the national regulator's independence and power.

The new law allows operators to use third-party providers for maintenance and other ancillary operations on network capacity rented from Telecom Italia.

"The Commission has decided today to launch an infringement procedure against Italy on the question of ancillary services on the Telecom Italia network," the source said.

