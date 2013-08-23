BRIEF-Nearmap reaffirms FY17 EBITDA guidance of $4.5-6.5 mln
* "Reaffirm our FY17 ebitda guidance of $4.5-6.5m" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Aug 23 Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) issued a tender to buy two 30,000 tonne cargoes of 10 ppm ultra-low sulfur diesel for delivery into the port of Naples, Italy in the first half of September, traders said on Friday.
KPI operates the European Q8 service stations. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* "Reaffirm our FY17 ebitda guidance of $4.5-6.5m" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has disposed of 3.4 million shares representing about 16 pct relevant interest in ordinary shares of Macquarie Telecom Group Limited
SAO PAULO, March 28 Amazon.com Inc has dived into a spirited debate about graffiti in Brazil's biggest city, drawing a pointed response on Tuesday from Sao Paulo's mayor, who called the company "opportunist" and challenged it to make a public donation.