BRUSSELS Dec 23 The European Commission turned down on Wednesday a 2014 rescue plan for the troubled Italian lender Banca Tercas, saying Italy's support broke EU rules on state aid.

The Italian Treasury said the decision had been expected and would have no impact because a crisis fund financed voluntarily by the country's healthy lenders was ready to step in.

The Commission announcement comes against a backdrop of high tension between Italy and the European Union over new banking regulations following a recent furore over the rescue of four lenders that left thousands of retail investors out of pocket.

Italy's mandatory deposit guarantee scheme, the Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), offered some 265 million euros ($289 million) to cover Tercas' losses and support its sale to Banca Popolare di Bari in October 2014.

"The Commission found that the FITD acted on behalf of the Italian state," the EU executive said in a statement. "The measures are not in line with EU state aid rules, because Italy did not present a restructuring plan and the measures did not minimise the aid nor the resulting distortions of competition."

Banca Tercas is a small Italian bank with a market share of about 0.1 percent of Italy's banking assets.

The FITD is funded by the private sector and the Treasury said the same vehicle has a separate, voluntary scheme which will now be drawn on to safeguard Banca Tercas.

"The voluntary mechanism, which, by definition cannot be seen considered in the same light as state aid, will replicate the previous (FITD) intervention," the Treasury said.

The Commission statement came just hours after the media, including Reuters, published a confidential letter sent to Rome last month by senior European officials which warned that the use of the FITD in the planned rescue of the four small Italian banks would have been considered illegitimate state aid.

Following receipt of the letter, the voluntary bank fund stepped in to save Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, Carichieti and Carife. However, under the terms of the rescue package, shareholders and holders of junior or subordinated debt saw their investments in the four lenders wiped out.

Many of the bond holders were retail investors who were sold the paper by their banks. They said they were not made aware of the potential risks and one pensioner hanged himself after his life savings were wiped out.

Opposition parties have accused the government and regulators of not doing enough to protect the investors.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has rejected the accusation, saying tough new EU laws prevented the government from doing more. He has suggested the regulations should be rethought, but the Commission on Wednesday defended the arguments it laid out in the November letter.

