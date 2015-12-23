(Adds Italian reaction, background)
BRUSSELS Dec 23 The European Commission turned
down on Wednesday a 2014 rescue plan for the troubled Italian
lender Banca Tercas, saying Italy's support broke EU
rules on state aid.
The Italian Treasury said the decision had been expected and
would have no impact because a crisis fund financed voluntarily
by the country's healthy lenders was ready to step in.
The Commission announcement comes against a backdrop of high
tension between Italy and the European Union over new banking
regulations following a recent furore over the rescue of four
lenders that left thousands of retail investors out of pocket.
Italy's mandatory deposit guarantee scheme, the Fondo
Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (FITD), offered some 265
million euros ($289 million) to cover Tercas' losses and support
its sale to Banca Popolare di Bari in October 2014.
"The Commission found that the FITD acted on behalf of the
Italian state," the EU executive said in a statement. "The
measures are not in line with EU state aid rules, because Italy
did not present a restructuring plan and the measures did not
minimise the aid nor the resulting distortions of competition."
Banca Tercas is a small Italian bank with a market share of
about 0.1 percent of Italy's banking assets.
The FITD is funded by the private sector and the Treasury
said the same vehicle has a separate, voluntary scheme which
will now be drawn on to safeguard Banca Tercas.
"The voluntary mechanism, which, by definition cannot be
seen considered in the same light as state aid, will replicate
the previous (FITD) intervention," the Treasury said.
The Commission statement came just hours after the media,
including Reuters, published a confidential letter sent to Rome
last month by senior European officials which warned that the
use of the FITD in the planned rescue of the four small Italian
banks would have been considered illegitimate state aid.
Following receipt of the letter, the voluntary bank fund
stepped in to save Banca Etruria, Banca Marche, Carichieti and
Carife. However, under the terms of the rescue package,
shareholders and holders of junior or subordinated debt saw
their investments in the four lenders wiped out.
Many of the bond holders were retail investors who were sold
the paper by their banks. They said they were not made aware of
the potential risks and one pensioner hanged himself after his
life savings were wiped out.
Opposition parties have accused the government and
regulators of not doing enough to protect the investors.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has rejected the accusation,
saying tough new EU laws prevented the government from doing
more. He has suggested the regulations should be rethought, but
the Commission on Wednesday defended the arguments it laid out
in the November letter.
"There is ... a simple underlying logic - EU state aid
control and the safeguards it provides for taxpayers and fair
competition could otherwise be easily circumvented," a
Commission spokesperson said.
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott and Crispian Balmer, editing by
David Evans)