* Negative 2012 impact if proposals not changed-CEO
* Credit ratings at risk unless proposals changed-CEO
* New regulations offer lower net returns-CEO
ROME, Dec 13 Italian electricity grid
operator Terna will have to cut back its investment
plans if the energy regulator's new tariff regime proposals are
not changed, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.
The proposals, which still need to be finalised, will have a
negative impact on the group's 2012 results and could lead to
the group's credit ratings being placed under review, Flavio
Cattaneo said at a conference.
Terna, controlled by the state, was recently placed on
CreditWatch negative by Standard & Poor's because of Italy's
sovereign debt crisis.
In November Fitch revised its outlook on Terna to negative
from stable due to uncertainty over the 2012-15 tariff review,
and management's review of investment strategy and dividend
policy.
"I can't give numbers but if the tariff review is not
changed then 2012 will be negative," Cattaneo said.
The Italian energy regulator's second consultation paper for
the 2012-15 tariff regime, released last week, proposed a return
on investments of 7.2 percent versus 6.9 percent in the previous
period.
As a regulated industry, Terna is allowed a return on its
investments to develop the national power grid which is set by
the regulator.
But Cattaneo said that net of taxes the allowed return was
3.86 percent from a net return of 4.12 percent under the
previous regime.
Terna's tax rose this year after the Italian government
introduced an energy tax as part of its austerity measures.
"The tax will have a significant impact on Terna's earnings
per share which could fall by 15 percent per year in the period
2011-2013 when the tax applies," a Milan-based analyst said.
When the "Robin Hood" energy tax was introduced the
government explicitly ruled out energy companies being allowed
to pass on the impact through tariffs.
"That's true, but Terna was probably hoping the regulator
could find other ways of compensating the effect," the analyst
said.
Earlier this year Terna, Europe's biggest independent power
grid operator, said it will raise its investment in grid
development by 15 percent to 5 billion euros over five years.
Italian power prices are among the highest in Europe in part
because of areas of congestion along the national grid.