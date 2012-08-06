MILAN Aug 6 Power demand in Italy rose 1.1
percent year on year in July to 30.6 billion kilowatt hours
because of higher temperatures and an extra working day, grid
operator Terna said on Monday.
Demand fell 1.4 percent if the monthly figure is adjusted
for the average temperature and the working day, Terna said in a
statement.
Hot weather across Italy has led to an increase in use of
air-conditioning units by families and business which has helped
offset the underlying trend of falling consumption as the
economic crisis continues to bite.
Power demand for the first seven months of 2012 fell 1.6
percent from the same period last year and by 2.2 percent when
calendar-adjusted, it said.
Photovoltaic power generation, which turns sunlight into
electricity, jumped 57.4 percent ahead of the introduction of a
government reform of solar incentives.
Wind power generation rose 14.6 percent while hydro power
fell 1.7 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)