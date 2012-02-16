GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
ROME Feb 16 Italy's government has not considered a merger of electricity grid operator Terna and gas network operator Snam, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday.
"It's not an option that has ever been considered as far as I'm aware," Passera told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
Italian daily La Repubblica reported on Thursday that the government was discussing the possibility of merging the companies.
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.