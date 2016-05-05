ROME May 5 Renato Soru, Italian leftist
politician and chairman of multinational telecoms company
Tiscali was handed a three year jail sentence for tax
evasion on Thursday.
The verdict is a political embarrassment for Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi because Soru is the head of Renzi's Democratic
Party (PD) in Sardinia and a PD member of the European
Parliament.
Soru, who founded Tiscali in 1998, said he was surprised by
the "unjust" verdict issued by the court in the Sardinian
capital Cagliari.
Prosecutors accused him of evading 2.6 million euros ($3
million) of taxes through a financial operation involving a loan
to Tiscali made by another company owned by Soru.
Soru's lawyer told Reuters that his client would appeal.
Under Italian law, he will not go to jail unless the sentence is
confirmed at the end of the appeals process.
Renzi has been under growing pressure in recent months over
scandals involving his government and members of the PD.
At the end of March his industry minister resigned in an
influence peddling scandal and this week the PD mayor of the
northern city of Lodi was arrested for allegedly rigging public
tenders.
"The immorality of the PD continues, who will be next?,"
Beppe Grillo, founder of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement
(M5S), Italy's largest opposition party, wrote on his blog.
The PD remains Italy's most popular party, according to
opinion polls, but its lead over M5S has been narrowing steadily
and most recent polls put the gap at between two and five
percentage points.
($1 = 0.8748 euros)
