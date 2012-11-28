MILAN Nov 28 Italy's plan to introduce a tax on
financial transactions, or Tobin Tax, is an error, said the
London Stock Exchange Chief Executive Xavier Rolet on
Wednesday.
According to a text of the budget law that introduced it,
the tax rate will be 0.05 percent on share and derivative
transactions.
The London Stock Exchange controls Italy's Borsa Italiana.
"Introducing a tax on financial transactions in Italy would
be an error," said Rolet. "It would cause the loss of thousands
of jobs, just like in Sweden in 1994."
It would also have the effect of shifting trading activity
away from Italy to London, he said, speaking at a conference in
Milan.