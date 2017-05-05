(Removes extraneous word "hit" from headline)
MILAN May 5 Italian luxury goods group Tod's
posted on Friday a slightly bigger-than-expected 4.4
percent drop in first-quarter revenue hit by shrinking sales in
its home market and the Americas and weakness in its core shoe
business.
Tod's, famous for its Gommino loafers, said first-quarter
revenue totalled 238.5 million euros ($262 million), below a
Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of 248 million euros and down
5 percent from a year earlier at constant currencies.
Revenues in Italy, its biggest market, fell 8.7 percent in
the period, while Greater China saw a 3.6 percent rise in sales
despite ongoing weakness in Hong Kong.
Shoe sales dropped 5 percent despite the strong performance
of the Roger Vivier brand. Tod's said same-store sales fell 3.2
percent in January-March in an improvement after a 12 percent
drop in the whole of 2016. ($1 = 0.9095 euros)
