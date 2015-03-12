(Adds comments from analysts' conference call)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, March 12 Italian luxury group Tod's
reported an 18 percent fall in core profits on Thursday
and said still weak Chinese consumer spending and cold weather
in North America had also hit sales at the start of 2015.
"The situation in China is still very tough, consumption
there is not restarting at all," Chief Financial Officer Emilio
Macellari told an analysts' call.
Although the fall in profit last year was in line with
market expectations after management undertook a costly revamp
of its product offer and distribution network, the dividend was
cut by more than expected, to 2 euros a share from 2.7 euros.
Tod's said same-store sales fell 10.6 percent in the first
10 weeks of 2015 at constant exchange rates, following a 7.1
percent drop in the whole of 2014.
However, the fall in the first 10 weeks was only 3.6 percent
when taking into account the positive impact of current exchange
rates.
Tod's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 97.35 euros on
Thursday before the results were released. The shares had
already extended a new year rally after preliminary sales
figures were given in late January, having hit a near three-year
low of 65.20 on Dec. 12.
But Macellari said the situation in Hong Kong was not
recovering after the pro-democracy protests in the former
British colony hit luxury sales in the last part of 2014.
He also blamed exceptionally cold weather in the United
States in January and February for a drop in comparable sales
that was, however, offset by a stronger dollar.
The CFO said the situation had improved since the end of
February when best-selling items arrived in stores after
shipping issues delayed their delivery.
"This is why we think part of what we're missing can be
recovered if not by the end of the (first) quarter, for sure in
the second quarter of the year," he said.
Macellari said same-store sales could be back into positive
territory towards the end of the year.
Tod's should meet the consensus market forecast pointing to
a 5.5 percent rise in revenue this year, with currency effects
accounting for roughly half the improvement, he said.
Tod's 2014 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 193.5 million euros ($205
million), in line with a market forecast of 193.7 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate.
($1=0.9427 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)