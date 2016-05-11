MILAN May 11 Italian luxury goods group Tod's reported a worse-than-expected 12.4 percent drop in like-for like store sales in the first quarter due to weakening demand in China, it said on Wednesday.

Overall sales fell by over 3 per cent to 250 million euros ($285.93 million), below a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 262 million euros.

Chairman and Chief Executive Diego Della Valle said in a statement that the numbers were the result of a "challenging market", a sharp decline in tourist flows and weakness in the luxury sector but said he was confident of "satisfactory" results in the year.

The company, known for its signature Gommino loafers, had said in March it could meet market expectations of a 5 percent rise in revenue this year.

The group said last week that its Creative Director Alessandra Facchinetti would leave the company after three years in her position.

($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Reporting by Giulia Segreti)