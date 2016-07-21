(Adds details on sales and analyst comment)
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Sales at Italian luxury group Tod's fell 3.4 percent to
498 million euros for the first half of 2016
* Same store sales at constant exchange rates were down 14.3
percent in the first six months of the year
* Sales of the Tod's brand fell by 7.2 percent in the
semester, dragged by a sharp downturn in tourism spending in
both Europe and the United States
* Revenue was down in all markets, with Greater China
dropping 9.5 percent
* The leather and accessories category fell the most in the
first half of the year, down over 10 percent year-on-year
* Chief Executive Diego Della Valle said the group was
pressing on with a development plan and that cost
rationalisation was proving successful
* Della Valle added the company's primary goal was to
improve organic growth but did not give indication whether it is
on track to meet market growth expectations
* "Tod's continues to suffer in its core business, and
doesn't seem to have found the way of kick-starting sales," said
Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca Solca
* Solca added that the "luxury market is prizing those who
innovate or those that keep desirability high, and Tod's doesn't
belong to either group"
* In May CFO Emilio Macellari said an analyst consensus of 4
percent increase in full-year revenue would be "challenging but
not impossible to reach"
