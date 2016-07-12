A damaged passenger train is seen after a collision with another in the middle of an olive grove in the southern village of Corato, near Bari, Italy, in this handout picture released by Italian Firefighters July 12, 2016. Italian Firefighters/handout via Reuters

ROME The death toll from a train crash in southern Italy has risen to 20, a regional official told reporters on Tuesday, adding that dozens of people were in hospital, some with serious injuries.

The previous toll was put at 11.

The head-on collision between two trains happened on a single stretch of track in countryside between the towns of Corato and Andria, in the southern heel of Italy.

