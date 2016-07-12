Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
ROME The death toll from a train crash in southern Italy has risen to 20, a regional official told reporters on Tuesday, adding that dozens of people were in hospital, some with serious injuries.
The previous toll was put at 11.
The head-on collision between two trains happened on a single stretch of track in countryside between the towns of Corato and Andria, in the southern heel of Italy.
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer; editing by Isla Binnie)
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.