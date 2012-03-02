* Monti defends project as motor for economy

* New line would cut Paris-Milan travel time to 4 hours

* Dozens injured in clashes with police on Thursday

ROME, March 2 A day after violent protests against the building of a train line linking Italy and France, Prime Minister Mario Monti pledged to push ahead with the project on Friday, saying it was part of his government's mission to revive the economy.

Villagers in the alpine valley of Val di Susa, west of Turin, have held repeated demonstrations against the planned link, a 15-billion-euro ($20 bln) project signed off by Italy and France in 2001, which is backed by European Union funds.

Clashes between protesters and police escalated on Thursday, leaving 29 policemen and about 100 protesters injured. Protests in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities were also held on Thursday. Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri vowed to take a hard line against violent and illegal demonstrations.

Speaking to reporters after meeting members of his cabinet, Monti defended protesters' right to free speech, but condemned all violence and denied the project brought with it unsustainable environmental risks.

He urged those who opposed the project to see it as a way of improving the economy and bringing Italy closer to the rest of Europe.

"The country was progressively losing touch with Europe with falling competitiveness, increasing difficulties in finding a place in the international economy, and in creating good jobs for its young people," Monti said.

"Do we want to let the country be cast adrift, our peninsula cut off from Europe?"

Monti took charge of an unelected government of technocrats in November to save the country from a ruinous default and turn the economy around.

After restoring some market confidence and reducing bond yields he is now introducing measures aimed at boosting competitiveness, which has been declining for more than a decade.

Monti said the new line would cut the travel time between Milan and Paris to four hours from seven, double cargo volumes to France and create local jobs.

He added that Italy would soon set aside the first tranche of money needed for the line. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Michel Rose and Ben Harding)