* Monti defends project as motor for economy
* New line would cut Paris-Milan travel time to 4 hours
* Dozens injured in clashes with police on Thursday
ROME, March 2 A day after violent protests
against the building of a train line linking Italy and France,
Prime Minister Mario Monti pledged to push ahead with the
project on Friday, saying it was part of his government's
mission to revive the economy.
Villagers in the alpine valley of Val di Susa, west of
Turin, have held repeated demonstrations against the planned
link, a 15-billion-euro ($20 bln) project signed off by Italy
and France in 2001, which is backed by European Union funds.
Clashes between protesters and police escalated on Thursday,
leaving 29 policemen and about 100 protesters injured. Protests
in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities were also held on
Thursday. Interior Minister Annamaria Cancellieri vowed to take
a hard line against violent and illegal demonstrations.
Speaking to reporters after meeting members of his cabinet,
Monti defended protesters' right to free speech, but condemned
all violence and denied the project brought with it
unsustainable environmental risks.
He urged those who opposed the project to see it as a way of
improving the economy and bringing Italy closer to the rest of
Europe.
"The country was progressively losing touch with Europe with
falling competitiveness, increasing difficulties in finding a
place in the international economy, and in creating good jobs
for its young people," Monti said.
"Do we want to let the country be cast adrift, our peninsula
cut off from Europe?"
Monti took charge of an unelected government of technocrats
in November to save the country from a ruinous default and turn
the economy around.
After restoring some market confidence and reducing bond
yields he is now introducing measures aimed at boosting
competitiveness, which has been declining for more than a
decade.
Monti said the new line would cut the travel time between
Milan and Paris to four hours from seven, double cargo volumes
to France and create local jobs.
He added that Italy would soon set aside the first tranche
of money needed for the line.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Michel Rose and Ben
Harding)